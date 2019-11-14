East Bay Times Obituaries
1927 - 2019
Harold Pearl
May 29, 1927 - Nov 12, 2019
Resident of Danville
Harold Pearl, 92, an Oakland native, died peacefully on November 12, 2019. Hal was a bay area sports fan who believed in family first. He was a jazz aficionado, swimmer and jokester. He was a hard worker who loved art, eating out and exploring new places. He leaves behind his 3 children: Debbie, Michael and Sherry Pearl; and grandchildren, Max Winter and Ethan, Jason and Rebecca Pearl; as well as Kitty Girl Pearl, his devoted cat.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
