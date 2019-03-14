Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro
180 Estudillo Ave.
San Leandro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bragonier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold William Bragonier


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold William Bragonier Obituary
Harold William Bragonier
June 9, 1928 - March 10, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Harold William (Bill) Bragonier, age 90, of Hayward and San Francisco, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanette. They were married for seventy-one years. They have three loving sons; David, Dennis and Steven, and their spouses; Debbie, Pam, and Shirley. There are ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro, 180 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro 94577.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro or the Salvation Army.


View the online memorial for Harold William Bragonier
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.