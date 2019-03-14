|
|
Harold William Bragonier
June 9, 1928 - March 10, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Harold William (Bill) Bragonier, age 90, of Hayward and San Francisco, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanette. They were married for seventy-one years. They have three loving sons; David, Dennis and Steven, and their spouses; Debbie, Pam, and Shirley. There are ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro, 180 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro 94577.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro or the Salvation Army.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019