Harriette Cochran

Resident of Livermore

Harriette Cochran, a resident of Livermore CA passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at home on June 18 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was born in 1937 to Harry & Glendora Ballou and sister Adele. She spent her youth in Ben Lomond later moving to Alameda & San Lorenzo. She graduated from San Lorenzo High School where she met her husband-to-be Raymond. They were married in 1955 and soon moved to Livermore CA. Harriette retired from LLNL working as a Phone Operator. Throughout her illness she brought smiles to many friends and family. Harriette leaves behind her husband of 63 years Raymond, sister Nicki, daughters Janet and Sandi, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Harriette loved to travel with Ray or friends', especially enjoying Alaska, cruises and trains and always had a passion for ice cream. Harriette & Ray were partners in Orchids Orinda in Livermore. Harriette was President of California Orchid Society. Harriette was devoted to First Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon & Stephen Minister, as well as the Presbykates & Presbyterian Women organizations. She loved craft projects, quilting, knitting and crocheting, making many quilts for her family, and prayer shawls and hats for adults, children and babies in the community. She also was a member of the Peacemakers of LLNL making quilts & blankets for those in need.

Donations in her honor may be made to CurePSP.org, the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to the .

A celebration of Harriette's life will be held July 31 at 11:00AM in the Livermore First Presbyterian Church Historical Chapel at 4th & K St.





