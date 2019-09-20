Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DSA Hall
1780 Muir Rd
Martinez, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Derum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Derum


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry A. Derum Obituary
Harry A. Derum
November 8, 1939 - September 11, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Harry was 79 years old. He was raised in Monte Rio, California. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lydia, his brothers Dick & Mike and his children Trina Hudson & Michael. He was predeceased by his sons Edward & Richard.
Harry joined the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 1962, reaching the rank of Capitan. For three decades Harry served the people of Contra Costa County before retiring in 1990 to pursue his passion for traveling the world with Lydia and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of Big C Athletic club–working out until Parkinson's disease took control of his life.
His family requests that donations be made to the of Northern California or Hospice of the East Bay.
A celebration of life will be held on September 29 from 1 to 4 PM at the DSA Hall at 1780 Muir Rd, Martinez.


View the online memorial for Harry A. Derum
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.