Harry A. Derum
November 8, 1939 - September 11, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Harry was 79 years old. He was raised in Monte Rio, California. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lydia, his brothers Dick & Mike and his children Trina Hudson & Michael. He was predeceased by his sons Edward & Richard.
Harry joined the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 1962, reaching the rank of Capitan. For three decades Harry served the people of Contra Costa County before retiring in 1990 to pursue his passion for traveling the world with Lydia and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of Big C Athletic club–working out until Parkinson's disease took control of his life.
His family requests that donations be made to the of Northern California or Hospice of the East Bay.
A celebration of life will be held on September 29 from 1 to 4 PM at the DSA Hall at 1780 Muir Rd, Martinez.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019