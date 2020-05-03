Harry Brooks
April 11, 1947 - April 13, 2020
Resident of Danville and Alamo
Harry Brooks took his final breaths before peacefully leaving us on Monday, April 13th. His Homegoing was peaceful as he was looking forward to a wonderful day! We know he entered thru the Gates of Heaven into the Presence of Jesus on that day.
Harry was a devoted & dedicated Husband to his wife Diane & Father to his children Tyler (Pricilla & grandson Caleb) and Courtney Garrett (TJ). He also leaves behind a sister, Rose Clark & his nephew, Tracey Radley & niece Krisdee Davies & their families.
Harry was born in Coldwater, Michigan on April 11, 1947 to Florence and Earl Brooks. He was an energetic kid who loved many activities from baseball, tennis, ice skating, biking and any activity that included the outdoors with his cousin Larry and other friends. Living in a small town led Harry to become very industrious & creative in his many adventures. He made the Varsity Tennis Team his Freshman year which opened the door to his future scholarship. During his high school years, he also held a very responsible position at the local bank.
Harry furthered his education on a tennis scholarship at Davenport University in Grand Rapids eventually majoring in Business at University of Detroit. Upon his graduation he was hired by IBM & subsequently worked for other corporate entities including Western Craft & BASF.
Moving to California in 1969 to pursue his business endeavors with NCR, Harry continued to be active in competitive tennis, attending Warriors games (he was a lifelong die-hard fan to the end) & early Sharks hockey games. He loved California & all of the opportunities & adventures that were available. Harry's business endeavors led him to eventually focus on the printing industry - initially as a business forms broker and soon starting his own business. Abacus Business Forms was the first business followed by several ventures in Southern California and finally founding Tab Label Company in Oakland. Harry was a self-made man and inventive entrepreneur, who was President/CEO for over 22 years until his health declined.
Harry was active in his community coaching his son Tyler in baseball, soccer & basketball. His true passion was coaching basketball thru CYO, San Ramon Valley Christian Academy & Valley Christian. He was also a mentor to his daughter Courtney in her basketball endeavors. He was instrumental in taking his teams to many Championships & winning which left an indelible mark on all those under his coaching care!
Harry's love & commitment to his family & friends was beyond compare. He let his light shine; his bright smile and dedication always making a difference in the lives of others. It was truly a mark of his greatness as well as working diligently & giving to others.
In his later years, Harry was an active participant in the Aphasia Treatment Program at Cal State East Bay. His dedication to this program & love of all participants was beyond compare! He always valued & lifted his fellow members with encouragement & a big smile!
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. For donations in Harry's memory, please donate to the Aphasia Treatment Program at Cal State East Bay https://www.csueastbay.edu/slhs/clinic/donation.html. Select ATP in the Designation box. For those who wish to write checks, please make them out to the Rees Speech Language and Hearing Clinic. In the memo line, please write ATP or in memory of Harry Brooks.
ATTN: Ellen Bernstein-Ellis
Aphasia Treatment Program
Rees Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic
25800 Carlos Bee Blvd.
Hayward CA 94542
View the online memorial for Harry Brooks
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.