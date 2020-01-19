|
Harry Craven
April 1, 1927-Jan. 11, 2020
Concord
You've never heard of Harry P. Craven, but should have. He was devoted to his wife (whose passing left a hole in his heart that would never heal) and his two sons. Even to the very end, he joined his eldest on long Harley rides, even as his spine argued. Harry was always best as a father, spending weekends tossing the baseball or shooting hoops or engaging in games of Nerf tennis. His desire to be a good family man came not from his own father, an overbearing brute whose verbal assaults forced Harry to leave home at the age of 17. Instead, his promise to himself was to be a better husband, a better father, a better man. Those who knew him and loved him will tell you he succeeded on all counts. He died happy, loved and appreciated, because he took care of his own little corner of the world. Which is all he ever wanted.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020