Harry Kiyoshi Kawamura
1926 - 2020
April 24, 1926 – May 1,2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Harry Kiyoshi Kawamura passed peacefully at his residence on May 1, 2020. Born on April 24, 1926 to Harry and Lucy Kanoho Lum. When his mother passed away, he was raised by the Kawamura family, then legalizing his name. Harry grew up on the island Maui. In 1945 he enlisted into the United States Army, serving 27 years until his retirement in 1972 as Master Sergeant E8. He started his tour in Schofield Barracks, then off to Japan, New Jersey, Vietnam, Kansas and Germany. Upon retirement and his military travels, Harry settled his family in Concord, CA and worked for the telephone company for 12 years. Harry was very involved with his community and friends, becoming a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Friendly Visitor for the elderly. He was involved in forming the Diablo Hui O Aloha and Diablo Nisei Bowling League. He is survived by his wife Judy of 61 years, sons Andy (Sandy) 2 children, Jody (Viki) 1 child, daughter LuAnn (Gary) 3 children, Rita (Harold) 3 children and Audrey 1 child; a brother Sonny and sister Bertha. He lost his son Terry Kawamura, in Vietnam a Medal of Honor recipient. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
