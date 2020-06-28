Harry L. Driskill
1939 - 2020
Harry L. Driskill
July 6, 1939 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Harry Driskill fought cancer and passed from this world June 4th, 2020. He was kind and helpful to all who were blessed to know him. Always prompt, loyal, considerate, and responsible, his wonderful sense of humor lightened all around him. Born July 6, 1939 in Pridy, Texas to Henry Leo Driskill (School Principal) and Ruth (Shields) Driskill, with 7 sisters and 3 brothers. Harry stationed in Okinawa (Army), where he met his wife, then in Vietnam (Navy), the USS Enterprise, and Mare Island (Vallejo, CA), retiring after 22 years as Senior Chief Electronics Technician. He then worked at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratories for 18 years. Long-time member of Concord Senior Center. Preceded in death by wife Yayoko (1998), and survived by sons David (Koralyn) and Daniel, grandsons Bodi and Tony, sisters Edna, Nelda and Sue, and his love Virginia Brunk. Visit Neptune Society for future service date.
Donations in his name can be made to Concord Senior Center.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
