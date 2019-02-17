Harry R. Cecaci

Jan 13, 1920 - Jan 10, 2019

Sonoma

Harry was born and raised in Emeryville, CA, and passed away with his family at his side on January 10, 2019, at the age of 98. He served in the US Navy as a Gunnery Instructor and married his sweetheart, Mary Jose in 1942 while stationed in Virginia. Upon his honorable discharge, they settled in Oakland and together raised ten children. Harry spent over 30 years as a supervising Mechanic at Alameda Naval Air Station and enjoyed umpiring local softball games on the side. He also devoted many years of volunteer service to his church. In retirement, he loved golf and hosted many tournaments. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV and visiting Hawaii. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a generous person, welcoming all who came to his home which often became a second home to many. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents, Silvano and Virginia Ceccacci, brother Leo Cecaci and sister, Ida Catroneo. He is survived by his children; Steve/Rita, Dave/Jane, Ron, Ken, Sue, Judi, Donna, Jerry/Kim, Beverly, and Jim, his brother Ernie, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Vigil will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA on Thurs Feb 28th at 6 pm. Memorial Mass on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 3433 Somerset Avenue, Castro Valley, Ca 94546.





