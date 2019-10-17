East Bay Times Obituaries
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Lafayette Cemeter
Harry Sakalay


1923 - 2019
Harry Sakalay Obituary
Harry Sakalay
September 26, 1923 - October 9, 2019
Resident of Moraga
Harry Sakalay passed away on October 9, 2019, at his home in Moraga, at the age of 96.
Harry was preceded in death by his dear wife, Catherine (Panselinas) Sakalay, married 56 years. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Sakalay.
He is survived by his two children, Karen Sakalay, of Los Angeles, CA, and Steven Sakalay of Pleasant Hill, CA.
Harry was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on September 26, 1923. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII, where he received military decorations and medals. He graduated from Boston University, where he started his 40-year career in Purchasing. In 1972 the family moved to the East Bay Area, in Northern California. Harry enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching sports, fishing, gardening, fine foods, and he was an avid reader. He was very interested in healthy living, and learned how to take care of his own healthcare needs.
Services will be held with family and close friends at the Lafayette Cemetery on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12:30pm.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019
