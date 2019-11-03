|
|
Harry Toji Kurotori
May 13, 1922 - Oct 18, 2019
Pleasanton, CA
Passed away peacefully at his home in Pleasanton, CA at the age of 97. He was born May 13, 1922 in San Francisco and raised in Martinez, CA where he attended Alhambra High School.
In 1942, he was interned at Gila River Relocation Center, AZ before being drafted into the US Army where he served in the Military Intelligence Service. After his service in the Army, he continued to serve in Japan as a civilian, helping the rebuilding of Japan. After one year, Harry returned to the US and attended Armstrong Business College where he met his wife, Rose Moritomo, who passed away in 2012. He pursued a career in the insurance industry, and eventually established the Kurotori & Murata Insurance Service in SF. Harry and Rose married in 1953, moved to Hayward, CA where they raised their three children and resided for 50+ years. Throughout his life, he was active in the Japanese American community as a member of the Buddhist Churches of America, Buddhist Church of Oakland, Eden Township JACL, Eden Nikkei Seniors (Bowling) League and the SF Nisei Fishing Club. His hobbies included gardening, fishing and bowling (active 'til age 94!).
He is survived by his children, Craig (Robin) Kurotori, Dona Anderson & Dee Dee (Tom) Gray; grandchildren, Kimberly (Nick) Anagnost, Tyler Anderson, Erin Gray, Zachary Anderson, Jaime Gray, Cameron Kurotori, Jeremy Anderson & Shannon Gray.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23rd, 1 pm at the Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson St.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buddhist Church of Oakland or the Eden Township Japanese Community Center building fund.
View the online memorial for Harry Toji Kurotori
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019