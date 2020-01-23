|
Haruo Kato
April 12, 1933-November 5, 2019
Camarillo Ca
Haruo was born in Hayward, California, the 5th of 8 children, to Noboru and Chiyo Kato.
In March 1942, Haruo and his family, along with all Japanese Americans in the area, were gathered at C Street and Watkins in Hayward, to be evacuated to Tanforan Race Track. After 6 months, they were transferred to Topaz Internment camp in the desert of Utah for the duration of World War II. In 1945 the family returned to San Leandro. Haruo graduated from Hayward High and UC Berkeley. He was drafted into the Navy. The Navy sent him to the Postgraduate School in Monterey for a degree in electrical engineering. Duty stations included Antarctica, the Pentagon, Japan, and the Ticonderoga in Vietnam. He retired after 22 years with rank of Lt. Comdr. He enjoyed another 20 year career as an engineer with a defense contractor. He earned an MBA from La Verne University.
In retirement he discovered talents in ceramics and ukulele. His community work included United Way and as a docent for the Japanese American Museum is LA.
He and Grace traveled extensively in the USA and cruised throughout the South Pacific and Asia.
He is survived by wife Grace, daughter Ann, sister Yone, brothers Tak and Kix (Keith), many nieces, nephews, and in-laws from the Kato and Yoshida families. He was predeceased by his parents Noboru and Chiyo, sister Sumiko, bothers Masao, Hideo, and George.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 AM, at the San Lorenzo Japanese Christian Church, 615 Lewelling Blvd. San Lorenzo Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020