Harvey CampbellJuly 26, 1938 - April 12, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAOn Easter Sunday of this year Mr. Harvey Campbell passed away with Annie, his loving wife at his side.The COVID-19 pandemic rendered it impossible for other loved ones to be present during his final hours. Harvey suffered from several chronic medical conditions that worsened with time. After multiple hospitalizations and subsequent stints in rehab facilities, he lost the battle he fought so valiantly during the past few years. Harvey passed away at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek at he age of 81. JMMH was a place very near and dear to Harvey. He worked there for 40 years as an Orthopedic Tech, and made many lifelong friends along the way. Staff and patients loved him. He was hard working and fun to be around. Harvey had a way of making people feel special. He is survived by Annie, his wife of 20 years, his children Roxanne and Anthony Campbell, and his stepchildren Laylonnie and Joseph Stone. "Papa Harvey" also leaves behind 11 grandchildren whom he doted on and took great pride in. Harvey loved life so much, which is why he fought so hard to get better. He enjoyed life, family, good wine and food, and great friends. He could sing!! Let's not forget sports. Harvey loved his Bay Area teams, especially the Raiders, Warriors, and Giants. Harvey may have been in his 80's, but he was quite young at heart. He was truly passionate about what he believed in. Perhaps "stubborn" is a better word. It is our hope that a celebration of Harvey's life can be held as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings deems it safe to do so. There are so many people who wish to honor him and share what he meant to them. Harvey was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was also a great friend. Harvey had this larger than life presence, and his loss is deeply felt. Rest for now dearest Mr. Campbell. You will always and forever be in our hearts. Thoughts of you will bring smiles to all whose lives you touched. We will cherish all our memories of you every single day. You will never be forgotten.Family/Friends