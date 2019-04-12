Harvey Hanson III

Oct. 4, 1947 - April 3, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Harvey Hanson III was a resident of Alameda, California. He lived a fulfilled life until the age of 71 and is survived by his wife Fe, his eldest son Sean and wife Anna, and his twin daughters Victoria and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his younger brother David and wife Michelle, his twin nephews Jonathan and Nathan, and other relatives.

Harvey grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Jr. and Jane Hanson. He lived there until he joined the Navy in his early 20's which relocated him to California. While in the Navy, Harvey fulfilled his passions by singing in the choir and playing tennis. He had an industrious career in banking where he met his wife Fe and they were married for 36 years. Harvey loved to cook and watch sports especially the San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors. In his free time he was an avid reader, enjoyed brushing up on his history knowledge, wine tasting, classic automobiles, and spending time with his beloved pets.

In remembrance, his viewing will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, April 12th followed by a funeral service. Harvey will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center located at 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA. 94542. (510) 537 - 6600.





View the online memorial for Harvey Hanson III Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary