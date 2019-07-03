|
|
Harvey Riffe
Jan. 21, 1932 - June 21, 2019
Brentwood
Harvey L. Riffe passed away peacefully on June 21st surrounded by loved ones. Harvey was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. He was patient, generous and friendly, smiling warmly, ready to tell another corny joke.
Harvey served in the Marines. He worked for AT&T from 1955-96, retiring after 41 years.
Harvey was predeceased by his 1st wife (Nancy), 2nd wife (Jayne), son (Randy), parents, sister and brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Ogata (Lindsay), Scot Riffe (Joe Cappelletti), daughter-in-law Cathy Riffe (Randy), stepchildren Hugh Smith, Sandy Moore (Billy), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2019, 11:00 am @Grace Lutheran 195 Alvarado Ave, Pittsburg, CA
Published in East Bay Times on July 3, 2019