Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Lutheran Church
195 Alvarado Ave
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran
195 Alvarado Ave
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Riffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Riffe


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Riffe Obituary
Harvey Riffe
Jan. 21, 1932 - June 21, 2019
Brentwood
Harvey L. Riffe passed away peacefully on June 21st surrounded by loved ones. Harvey was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. He was patient, generous and friendly, smiling warmly, ready to tell another corny joke.
Harvey served in the Marines. He worked for AT&T from 1955-96, retiring after 41 years.
Harvey was predeceased by his 1st wife (Nancy), 2nd wife (Jayne), son (Randy), parents, sister and brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Ogata (Lindsay), Scot Riffe (Joe Cappelletti), daughter-in-law Cathy Riffe (Randy), stepchildren Hugh Smith, Sandy Moore (Billy), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2019, 11:00 am @Grace Lutheran 195 Alvarado Ave, Pittsburg, CA


View the online memorial for Harvey Riffe
Published in East Bay Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.