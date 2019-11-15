|
Harvey Robert Keel
Apr. 16, 1937 ~ Oct. 22, 2019
San Pablo
Robert passed away at the age of 82. Survived by his daughter Nancyann & son-in-law Eddie Lerma, Sr. Vjo, Ca. 6 Grand CH, Maria Rios-Hernandez, Rich. Ca. Rosa Rios, Panarama, Ca & Eddie & Izabelle Lerma Vjo, Ca. 13 GRT GCH, Andrea & Victor Rios-Hernandez Rich, Ca. Aryana, Christopher, Endia Gutierrez Panorama, Ca. 2 GRT GRT GCH Shawn Anderson, Rich. Ca, Averie Gutierrez Panorama, Ca. He will reunite with his wife Angelina Keel in Heaven. Services will be Fri 11/15/19 Vjo conducted by Pr. R. Martinez
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019