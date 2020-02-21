|
|
Harwood Hoeft
Sept. 6, 1934 - Feb. 5, 2020
Walnut Creek, CA
Harwood Hoeft, known to all as "Woody", passed away on February 5, 2020.
A native of Stratford SD, Woody attended South Dakota State University,
graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. While attending college, he met the love of his life Betty. They were married soon after graduation. He then joined the Army where he flew helicopters for 5 years. He continued his love of aviation working for New York Airways. In 1966 he was hired by American Airlines as a pilot where he moved his family out west. First to San Bruno,
then finally settling in Walnut Creek where he lived for 52 years. Upon retirement he stayed active on his many home projects and travelling the world.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Betty (Ihrke), sons Kory (Jeanne), Kirby (Jana), and daughter Laurie (Robert). He will be lovingly remembered
as "Bapa" by grandchildren William, Benjamin (Maggie), Marianne, Veronica, David, Michael & Jennifer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family only.
View the online memorial for Harwood Hoeft
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020