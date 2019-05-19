|
|
Hazel Blankenship McMeans
July 25, 1916 ~ May 11, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Hazel Blankenship McMeans passed away peacefully. She was the daughter of Cliff Blankenship, baseball player, scout and Pacific Coast League Manager and Hazel Ludwig, pioneer family from Santa Rosa, CA. She enjoyed traveling, bridge, gardening and extracted the most out of every day of her life. She raised many beloved dogs and was successful in her career with the Oakland Tribune. She was a fun, witty, caring and intelligent mother who passed on a healthy attitude and zest for life to her two daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Lynne Ellis (Harold) and Julia Fuller (John), four grandchildren: Doug Ellis (Jenni), Mike Ellis (Leigh), Jennifer Fuller (Alo Arnese), Jason Fuller and 5 great- grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Michaela, Jeff and Sam. Her husband, Bill McMeans passed in 1997. Private services were held. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com
View the online memorial for Hazel Blankenship McMeans
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019