Hazel Mary ChappellFebruary 6, 1932 - October 29, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAHazel Mary Chappell passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1932 in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Hazel was a remarkable, kind, and caring person. She was incredibly educated and devoted her entire professional life to caring for others. She received her BA after completing her training from Vancouver General Hospital in 1955, then obtained her MS in Nursing from the University of California, San Francisco in 1980 and her Doctorate in the School of Education in 1989 from University of San Francisco. She worked as a nurse and then a professor throughout her life, until retiring. She married her second husband, John Chappell in 1998. Hazel was such an active person, she loved to read and cherished her book club friends. She was an avid piano player, loved her garden and keeping up with her fitness workouts! She was a devoted wife, stepmom, grandma and friend. She will be missed dearly, but not forgotten, and now will be reunited with her late husband, John.Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Hogg, and her siblings Elsie and James, her first husband, Wiliam Lott, and her second husband of 22 years John Chappell. She is survived by her adult step-children Richard Chappell, Susan Chappell, Kathy Chaney and Steve Chappell, son-in-law Ronald Chaney, and daughters-in-law Pam Chappell and Lucy Chappell. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erika, Danielle, and Alyssa (deceased) Chaney, and Megan, Madison and Morgan Chappell.Private services will be held with family only due to Covid-19. Hazel will be laid to eternal rest at Sacramento Valley Memorial Cemetery in Dixon, Ca. A celebration of life for Hazel will be scheduled at a future date for family and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to nursing programs for students and music programs at elementary schools.