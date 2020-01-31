|
|
HAZEL SOARES
JUNE 21, 1915 - NOV 19, 2019
BEND, OR
Longtime San Leandro resident Hazel Soares passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the rare age of 104. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ellsworth (Big Al) Soares. Her first husband Bernarr Jewell; three Jewell sons, Bert, Bud, and Lee. Grandson Wayne Jewell and great granddaughter, Rebecca Divis.
Hazel was very active in the community: she was on the board of Oakland Community Concerts for nearly 20 years; she volunteered for 10 years at Fairmont Hospital; and she attended the SF Opera for over 50 years. Her most notable achievement was graduating from Mills College for women in Oakland with a bachelor's degree in art history at the age of 94; one of the oldest graduates in the world.
She is survived by two daughters and a son: Terry McElhinney (Tim), Matthew Soares, and Regina Soares. 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral Mass on Saturday, April 18th, at 11:00am at St Felicitas Church, 1650 Manor Blvd, in San Leandro.
A luncheon on the church property will immediately follow the Mass.
Please RSVP [email protected] if you plan to attend.
Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the George Mark Children's House, 2121 George Marks Lane, in San Leandro.
View the online memorial for HAZEL SOARES
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020