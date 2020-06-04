Sister Hebert Raphael
June 4, 1917 - May 5, 2020
Resident of Oakland
In the late afternoon of May 20, 2020 Sister M. Herbert Raphael (Margaret E. Raphael) was called home to the God who long ago called her by name and invited her to a life of service and love. Sister Herbert was almost 103 years old and was a professed Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for 84 years.
"The years offered me a patchwork of opportunities, especially in education." Sister Herbert spent over 65 years ministering in formal education. She started by teaching in elementary education for 16 years at St. Mary (Los Angeles), Saint Monica (Santa Monica), Saint Cecilia (San Francisco), Saint Francis de Sales (Oakland) and Saint Anselm (San Anselmo). For nearly 50 years she taught, was Dean of Studies, Dean of Students or Registrar at Holy Names High School (Oakland), Saint Andrew (Pasadena), Marin Catholic (Kentfield) and Ramona (Alhambra). When she retired she continued to be of service in a variety of ways at Holy Names High School, especially staying in contact with other alums of her high school alma mater.
We are grateful for Sister Herbert's generous life of service and love. We recall her prolific contact and correspondence with many friends, colleagues and former students, her love of travel especially to her birthplace in Hawaii, the collecting and recycling of cans for Tutwiler Community Education Center and Lesotho, and her humor and creativity.
She will be remembered fondly her many friends, colleagues, former students and the Sisters of the Holy Names and their Affiliates.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Sister Herbert's memory, in the presence of her ashes, at a future date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 4, 2020.