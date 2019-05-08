East Bay Times Obituaries

Hedley Joseph Bourke
July 6, 1924 ~ April 30, 2019
Former Castro Valley Resident
A former longtime resident of Castro Valley, California and a resident of Placerville, California for the past 9 years, Hedley Joseph Bourke was born on July 6, 1924 in Modesto, California and passed away on April 30, 2019 in Placerville, California. Hedley is survived by daughters Karen Akiona (Al) of Pahrump, NV, Marsha Jackson (Tim) of Placerville, CA, Jeanne Torrell (Frank) of Virginia Beach, VA, Lorie Reynolds (Randy) of Fort Worth, TX, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma Bourke, his father Joseph Bourke, mother Anna Bourke, and great granddaughter Emery Jo Palen. For many years Hedley was involved in Mason's and Shriner's and served in the Coast Guard during WWII. He loved collecting Antique model cars. Hedley will be greatly missed by friends and family.
A service for Hedley will be held at a later date. If you wish to donate in Hedley's name, donate to . Friends may sign the online guest book at www.chapelofthepinesfunerals.com.


Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2019
