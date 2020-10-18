Helen AndersonMarch 28, 1946 - October 11, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAHelen Louise (Martin) Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully October 11, 2020, after battling a long-fought illness. She was born in Hayward, and moved to Livermore as a teenager where she attended and graduated from Livermore High School, and went on to work at Hexcel ski company. She relocated to live in Seattle for a short time returning to California where she became business partners for (what was then known as) AVTS in San Francisco. Helen was a vivacious woman with a zest for life. She was a world traveler and was never one to pass up an adventure. After retiring, she settled back in Livermore and continued to travel domestic - including several visits to the east coast to visit with her sons and grandchildren - and internationally. She was extremely social and thought nothing about engaging with everyone, everywhere she went. She bought an RV at one stage and travelled with her brothers coast to coast, stopping at various landmarks along the way. Helen was always a generous, loving and completely loyal friend. She was ready with any help or kind words whenever needed. She will be remembered for her amazing smile and wicked sense of humor.Helen is predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Louise, and her oldest brother Frank. She is survived by her sons, Douglas Queheillalt, his wife Suzanne and granddaughter Claire; Aaron Queheillalt, his wife, Diana and grandson Paul; her brothers Manuel and Tony Martin; cousins and many nieces, nephews, and Herbie, her beloved Maltese Shih Tzu. A memorial service will be held at some point in the future, post pandemic.Helen was a great lover and advocate for animals. Feel free to make a donation in her name to the SPCA or your local shelter.