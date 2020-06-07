Helen Ann KnightJuly 20, 1923 - April 4, 2020Resident of Oakland, CA.My name is Helen Ann Knight and I have had a long and happy life. I was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 20, 1923, to Karl and Helen Sandor, first generation immigrants from Romania. When I was very young, our family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where I graduated from Amundsen High School and went on to attend vocational school to earn my Secretarial Certificate. My first job was working as a secretary for International Harvester, a leading manufacturer of tractors and farm equipment at the time. In 1939, 1 met a man named Kenneth Earl Knight, when we were seated next to each other in a Hawaiian guitar class. Ken made me laugh, and he was thoughtful, kind and protective. We fell in love. He asked my parents for my hand in marriage, and we became engaged. Meanwhile, WWII was raging and, when Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941, the U.S. entered the war and Ken enlisted. On Veteran's Day, November 11, 1944, while Ken was on leave, we were married. After the war, we returned to Chicago and had three beautiful children: Karla Ann Knight Cummings (Robert); Kathy Erline Knight McGrew (Paddy) and Kenneth Michael Knight. My husband worked in sales for the Santa Fe Railroad, and he was relocated to the Bay Area in 1968. Our family settled in Oakland, where our kids finished their schooling, and I got a job at Kaiser International, where I worked for 30 years. Meanwhile, Karla and Robert gave me three loving grandchildren: Bryson Kenneth Cummings; Kamryn Ann Berry (Dennis) and December Dawn Casey (Todd). They, in turn, gave me four rambunctious great-grandchildren: Kaelyn Berry; Ranan Cummings; Denny Berry; and Raziel Cummings. My husband introduced me to golf, which we both enjoyed into "old age." We also loved games like poker, darts and scrabble. My darling husband passed away in 2005. Through the love, devotion, companionship and constant care of my son, I was able to live in my home in Oakland until the last 2 months of my life. I am grateful to Kaiser Hospital in Oakland as they ministered to me and to Sunrise in the Oakland Hills for housing me with dignity. I am also grateful for my loyal hairdresser and friend, my thoughtful neighbors, who watched out for me, and the members of Corpus Christi Church, who brought me the Eucharist and prayed with me. It is April 4, 2020, and I am resting now. I've had a long and happy life.