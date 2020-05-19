Helen Bernice Mikos
November 1921 - May 2020
Resident of Lafayette
Helen Bernice Mikos passed away peacefully in her home of 65 years on May 11, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Dixon, California, Helen Kilkenny. Helen married Joe Mikos in 1946, and they made their home and life in Lafayette. Joe passed away in 1987. Helen is survived by her children Joe, Kathleen, and Maureen, their spouses, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. ". . . And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Remembrances can be made to St. Perpetua Church, Lafayette, CA (www.stperpetua.org/).
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2020.