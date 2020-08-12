Helen (Nena) BerumenOctober 6, 1934 - August 3, 2020Resident of Antioch, CANena went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Antioch to Santiago and Carmen Ruiz and grew up with her 8 brothers and 6 sisters. Nena married the love of her life, her best friend Mel Berumen on January 22, 1955, celebrating 65 years of marriage.She worked at the Tilly Lewis Foods Cannery for years along with staying home raising her daughters.Nena cherished her children, family and friends and welcomed all into their home with open arms. She was an amazing cook and was well known for her salsa, along with so many other talents. She was a mighty prayer warrior and would have her candle lit in her room for you. She loved the SF Giants and 49ers and would love to host parties as we cheered them on! She loved parties, traveling, family camping trips and of course her gambling trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe, singing and most of all dancing, with her babe. She loved anything and everything her grandchildren participated in, sports, cheerleading, music she was there cheering them on. She was our biggest cheerleader and fan and was always there for her family. Her greatest gift to us was love. Her love was overflowing!!She was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter Rosemary Gargalikis in 1991. It was at this time she started the family tradition of "Thursday Night Dinners" where she cooked faithfully for the family and friends; everyone was always welcomed.She is survived by her husband Mel Berumen, devoted daughters Deborah (Brian) Sweeney, Melissa Berumen, son-in-law Lennie Gargalikis, the loves of her life her grandchildren, Brian (Cindy) Sweeney, Jennifer (Ray) Cardinalli, Lennette, Nicolette and Jaime Gargalikis, Nick and Joe Ternes. Great grandchildren, Ashley (Frank) Gargalikis, Madisyn, Kristopher and Keeley Leffle, Caleb Valdez, Gianna and Jaimme Crespo, Isaac and Ella Ternes, Brian and Anthony Cardinalli, Laylah Sweeney, Nina and Mario Magana. Great-great grandchildren Ella and Baby Girl Valorie Gargalikis arriving in November. Sisters Virgie Vasquez and Bebe Jones, Brothers Mike and Frank Ruiz. She also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30am. Celebration of life will begin at 11:30am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.