Helen Cannon Morrison
February 20, 1922 - July 24, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Helen Morrison, age 97, only child of Frank & Edith Cannon of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away July 24, 2019. She was born in Onawa, Iowa, attended high school in Sioux City, Iowa and earned a BA from Iowa State College where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She taught Home Economics in Iowa and then taught again in Marin County after her children were grown.
Helen was very active in the community participating in many activities including: Heather Farms Garden Club, P.E.O. Book Clubs and especially at her church, Sleepy Hollow Presbyterian and Walnut Creek Presbyterian. She also was an accomplished seamstress and an ardent reader. In her last years she very much enjoyed all her social interactions at Byron Park.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Dennis) of San Bruno and her son Tom (Annie) of Walnut Creek. She also leaves behind her 5 grandchildren, Jack (Ashley), Peter (Meghan), Dan (Gina), Megan, Mike, and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial service on August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, 1801 Lacassie Ave., Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church.
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019