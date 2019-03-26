Helen Claire Cakebread

Nov. 2, 1920-Mar. 20, 2019

Brentwood

Helen Cakebread passed in her own home with her children Tom, Karen, Jon, Marylin, Cathy, Susan, Lynette and Melissa surrounding her in love, as she had always hoped. Helen was a fourth generation pioneer descendant of the Morgan Territory settlers. Born to Henry and Alice Hanson in Briones Valley, she lived in this area her entire life. She attended local schools, graduating from Liberty Union High School and then attending Cosmetology School in Sacramento. In 1940 she married Richard Cakebread and began her life as a homemaker. She was an extraordinary mother of eight children, special mother-in-law, and loving grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Helen was an active member of St. Alban's Church in Brentwood, the Rebekah Lodge, and Native Daughters of The Golden West. She was an avid reader, loved to sing and could "yodel" until her last days. She loved dancing, and her gardens were her Heaven on Earth. Summers spent at "Mi-T-Hi", their cabin in the mountains, were some of her happiest times.Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband and parents as well as siblings Henry, Eileen, Robert, Bernice and Frances, and also by two very beloved granddaughters, Alecia and Kristen. She is survived by one sister, June, and many nieces and nephews. A private family service is being held. A Celebration of her Life will take place on April 27th, 1pm at her home for extended family and friends. The love she leaves with us is her greatest legacy.





