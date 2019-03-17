East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Concord, CA
Feb. 8, 1925 - Mar. 12, 2019
Resident of Concord
Doris Candiotti, resident of Concord passed away at age 94. Doris enjoyed a full life with numerous friends from golf, bridge, and exercise clubs. She was preceded in death by husband Caesar and son Bill Candiotti. She was well loved by her surviving family; Tom, Mary, Kathy, and Carol along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Agnes Church in Concord on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Inurnment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Helen Doris Candiotti
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
