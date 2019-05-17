Helen E. (Maiocco) Brosio

Jan. 19, 1937 - May 2, 2019

Resident of Moraga

Helen, a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2019 with family by her bedside. Helen was the daughter of Pasquale and Emilia Maiocco of San Francisco. She graduated from Presentation Academy and continued her education at the University of San Francisco. In September of 1956, she married Richard Brosio and they started their life together in San Francisco. They had 62 wonderful years of marriage and have enjoyed their home in Moraga for the past 50 years.

Helen is the loving mother of Paul M. Brosio (Farel) of Sacramento and Marilyn Brosio Leahy (Thomas) of Dublin, CA. She is a devoted grandmother of Eric and Kevin Brosio, and Lauren and Thomas (Christopher) Leahy. An avid runner, Helen completed 13 marathons and faithfully exercised every day. She was a Teacher's Aide at Donald L. Rheem Elementary School for 11 years, and then became the full-time caregiver for her grandchildren, Lauren and Chris. She continued to provide childcare for numerous families, who flourished in her generous love and gentle teachings. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed with her kindness.

A viewing (6:00) and vigil (7:00) will be held at Queen of Heaven Chapel, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette on May 22, 2019 followed by a funeral mass at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga on May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. A celebratory reception will be held after the mass. Memorial Gifts in Helen's name may be made to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or St. Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, CA 94556.





