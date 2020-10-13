Helen Evelyn HandelinJuly 6, 1923 - September 23, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAHelen Evelyn Handelin (Ollila, natal) passed over peacefully on September 23, 2020. She was attended in her last days by her children Mary, John and Barbara as well as her son-in-law Eric Gutnick, grandsons Jesse and Cyrus Gutnick. With great "Sisu" (courage) and clear intention Evelyn left us graciously in her own way, curious about the next exploration.Evelyn moved to the Bay Area in 1945 after her marriage to Boyd Handelin (deceased) – she became a supreme explorer of the cultural, natural beauty and opportunities to flourish that the area provided. Building an architect-designed home in Walnut Creek was a dream come true- lasting 50+ years. Evelyn was a lifelong member of The Sierra Club, an intrepid explorer, hiking hundreds of trails over more than five decades. Wildflowers and wild lands were Evelyn's defining passions. She modeled protecting the environment, using all resources 'in moderation', social justice for all and the power of the pocketbook in being a responsible citizen. She taught us to look up, out and down to the earth for the whole picture!!Evelyn was ever watch-full of what was happening in her family, responding with kindness and concern as she responded to the needs of each. All who encountered Evelyn were moved by her real interest in them, their personal story, sending love in her unique way.Helen Evelyn Ollila Handelin: daughter of Celia and James Ollila; sister to Elna, Ray, Terry and Vivian, wife of Boyd; mother of Mary, John, Barbara, Peter; grandmother of Jesse and Cyrus, Sara and Nate Chodosh; great grandmother of Olivia and Isabel; Auntie to all of her nieces and nephews; friend to all who encountered her.