Helen G. Wildman
Oct. 3, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2019
Resident of Concord
"There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts." – Mahatma Gandhi
Our wonderful mother passed away in Walnut Creek on December 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband and soul mate, Gil Wildman and her son, Larry. She leaves behind her children, Barbara, Stephen and Michelle, grandchildren, Brian, Greg, Larry, Illia, Eric and Lindsey, great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Connor, Rielyn and Noel, her sister Mary Ellen Carey and her furbaby, Zoey. We will forever miss her and celebrate her every day.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family at 925-672-4122 for information. Memorial donations may be sent to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019