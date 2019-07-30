|
Helen "Sandy" Hansen
August 19, 1930 - July 23, 2019
Walnut Creek
Sandy was born in San Francisco in 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. R. MacKay. She attended Lowell High School and went on to SFSU where she met her husband, William R. Hansen, and earned her teaching credential. After a few years teaching elementary school in Whittier, CA, she and Bill moved back to the Bay Area. Sandy taught at Holbrook, Mt. Diablo and Walnut Acres Elementary Schools.
Sandy was a member of the Assistance League, co-founder of the Living History Program for third grade students at the Shadelands Ranch Museum, was active in the local retired teachers organization, enjoyed participating in a dance group, and loved playing bridge with her buddies. She will be remembered as someone who cared for all kids and for the warmth and love she brought to everyone she met.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Bill; daughter Jill Beechinor and husband, Bill; son Lon Hansen and wife, Carla; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held in September.
Donations in her name can be made to Diablo Vista Scholarship Fund, PO Box 4292, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Published in East Bay Times on July 30, 2019