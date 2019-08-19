|
|
Helen Holzinger
Sept. 5,1923 - July 22, 2019
Walnut Creek, CA
Helen Holzinger was born September 5, 1923 in Denver, Colorado to James and Josie Wheeler. She was the youngest of 4, and enjoyed growing up in Colorado with her sister Shirley and brothers Jim and Morey. She graduated from high school there, and then studied music at various colleges, including the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. She graduated with two music degrees: Music Performance and Music Education. Music has always been a love of her life.
Helen met Jack Holzinger (from Chicago, Illinois) when he was stationed in Denver in 1943. Their grandmothers knew each other and facilitated a meeting. They wrote to each other during World War II and for a few years following the war, and were married in 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary – a lifetime of love. They began their married life in Illinois, and soon after lived in New Jersey. Daughter Susan and sons Mark and Lee were born in New Jersey. Daughter Joan was born after they moved to California in 1960.
Helen was a gifted singer, and shared her musical talents in many ways. She loved performing, and even sang on the radio in New York. She directed children's musicals and church choirs for both children and adults at St. Mark's United Methodist church in Orinda, where she was a charter member. She gave voice lessons, sang in community choirs, and directed the Moraga Community Chorus. She also enjoyed golfing and playing bridge. She met people easily and enjoyed time with her many friends and family. She was a member of PEO Chapter SB, Mu Phi Epsilon (an International Music Fraternity), and the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society.
A special time in the lives of Jack and Helen was the building of a cabin in Truckee. Helen had always loved the mountains, and this was a sacred place to enjoy the beauty of God's creation as well as time with family and friends.
Helen is survived by her husband Jack, daughters Sue and Joan Holzinger, sons Mark and Lee Holzinger (Kay), grandsons Daniel Holzinger (Regina) and Kevin Holzinger (Sofia) and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 451 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to , 3467 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549; Vitas Hospice Care, 355 Lennon Lane, Suite 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598; or St. Mark's UMC.
Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA
View the online memorial for Helen Holzinger
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2019