Helen June Keller
Dec. 31, 1929 - July 16, 2019
Hayward
Helen June Keller was born in Marlow, Oklahoma to Herman & Margaret Schierling. The family moved to California when she was 12 years old. She graduated from Holy Names High School in Oakland, Ca. in 1947. She married Norris Arnold Keller and they had 5 children. She worked for the US Postal service in Hayward, Ca for 32 years. She was an avid traveler and loved genealogy and reading. She was a good friend, a loving mother and grandmother and very devoted to her family. Helen died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Norris, sons Charles F. Keller and Mark S. Keller. She is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia Murphy of Hyde Park, New York, Lisa Tellez of Hayward, Ca , Barbara Adame (David) of Hayward, Ca, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be missed everyday. At Helen's request no funeral services will be held. There will be a celebration of life on 9/7/19 at 2:00 pm at 31319 Burnham Way Hayward, Ca. On that
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019