East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Huang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kam Lin Huang


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Kam Lin Huang Obituary
Helen Kam Lin Huang
1926 ~ 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Helen Kam Lin Huang of Walnut Creek California passed peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019, after complications due to Alzheimer's. Helen was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1926 and was married to Yoong Lee Huang, from Indonesia. Lee died at age 46 and Helen never remarried. Helen is survived by her son Glenn Huang (Cindy), daughters Hillary Copeland (Ben), Cheryl (David), grandchildren: Marisa, Nicole, Ryan and Kevin, and great-grandchildren Ayrae and Cataleya.
Please visit oakparkhillschapel.com to sign guestbook.


View the online memorial for Helen Kam Lin Huang
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now