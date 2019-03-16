|
Helen Kam Lin Huang
1926 ~ 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Helen Kam Lin Huang of Walnut Creek California passed peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019, after complications due to Alzheimer's. Helen was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1926 and was married to Yoong Lee Huang, from Indonesia. Lee died at age 46 and Helen never remarried. Helen is survived by her son Glenn Huang (Cindy), daughters Hillary Copeland (Ben), Cheryl (David), grandchildren: Marisa, Nicole, Ryan and Kevin, and great-grandchildren Ayrae and Cataleya.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019