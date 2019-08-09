Home

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Sunset View Mortuary
top of Fairmount Avenue
El Cerrito, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Sunset View Mortuary
top of Fairmount Avenue
El Cerrito, CA
1928 - 2019
Helen M. Lee
Resident of Richmond
Passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Richmond, at 91 years of age. A native of Shanghai, China, and longtime resident of Richmond. Survived by her sons, Lawrence Lee of Rohnert Park, Gilbert Lee and his wife Kyoko of Tenafly, New Jersey, and Curtis Lee of Albany; sister, Silina Lam of Hong Kong; granddaughter, Hana Lee of Tenafly, New Jersey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert W. Lee, in 2005. Mrs. Lee graduated from Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Ohio in 1950, and taught piano in her home for over 20 years.
Friends and acquaintances are cordially invited to attend funeral services Friday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Sunset View Mortuary, top of Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito; viewing from 10:00 a.m. Private cremation and interment, Sunset View Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the .


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019
