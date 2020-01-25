|
Helen M. O'Brien
May 30, 1923 – Jan 10, 2020
San Lorenzo
Our beloved mother, Helen Marie (Reidy) O'Brien passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A longtime resident of San Lorenzo, Helen will be remembered for her giving nature and generous heart. Helen had an inner strength combined with a kind and gentle manner.
Preceded in death by her loving husband William, son Patrick and sister Patricia Carlson.
Survived by her sister, Mary Cullen McKeown St, Paul MN, children, Teresa, William, John, Kathy, son-in-law Marcelo, loving grandmother to Daniel, Rose, Megan and Juliana and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was born in Little Falls, MN to Hugh and Helen Reidy and grew up in International Falls, MN where her father was Sheriff for almost 20 yrs. She shared many wonderful memories of her living in the sheriff's residence. She attended Falls High School and continued her education graduating in 1945 with a Registered Nursing Degree from St. Josephs Hospital School of Nursing (St. Catherine University) St. Paul, MN. While attending college Helen enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. Immediately after graduation Helen began her career with the V.A. Hospital in Minneapolis, MN then transferring to Denver, CO which is where she would meet her future husband Bill. Both moved to Oakland and were married in 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church making the Bay Area their permanent home. In 1962 Helen fell in love with the tree lined streets of San Lorenzo Village and resided there for 58 years raising five children and welcoming four grandchildren.
Helen returned to Nursing in 1974 as an Occupational Health Nurse at Hunts Cannery and United Can Company, retiring in 1989. Helen had a special love for music playing violin in the high school orchestra and especially loved playing the piano by ear. She loved to read, sit on the swing in the backyard and her favorite television show was the Lawrence Welk Show. She made and kept many friendships through the years however, her greatest joy of all was her family. We will miss her dearly and she will be in our hearts forever.
Helen was a longtime parishioner and devout Catholic at St. John's Catholic Church in San Lorenzo and a active member of St. Gerard Women's Club.
Mass for Helen will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA. She will be laid to rest at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 25, 2020