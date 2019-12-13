|
Helen Marian (Valcovich) Marquette
Oct. 5, 1923 - Nov. 29, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Helen Marian Marquette passed peacefully on November 29, 2019. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and was loved by all that knew her.
Preceded in death by her loving husband John S. Marquette, her parents Peter and Rose Valcovich, her brother Father Giles Valcovich, O.F.M. and her dear sister Clare Otten.
Survived by her sister's daughter Teresa (Terri) Restel Julianelli and her husband Larry Restel, and Auntie Helen's many other amazing, loving and devoted nieces and nephews. There is no doubt that she will be missed.
Helen was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Post-graduation she went to work at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph in San Francisco as a young woman in the 1940's – working for over 27 years (ending as a highly respected Executive Secretary) until she left to take care of her beloved mother.
She was also a member of St. Elizabeth's Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order and a dedicated member of the Legion of Mary where she developed lifelong friendships.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, 322 St. James Dr., Piedmont, California on Wednesday December 18th at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to honor Helen's love of dogs and her loving warm nature, please consider the Oakland SPCA or St. Mary's Center, an Oakland non-profit organization dedicated to the humanity of all people.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019