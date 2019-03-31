Helen P. Senna

July 21, 1929 - March 25, 2019

Modesto

Helen P. Senna entered peacefully into rest in Modesto on March 25, 2019. She was 89 years old.

One of 3 children blessed to Elmer & Alta Colley, Helen was born on July 21, 1929 in Mattoo, Il. She was the proud co-owner of Loo-Jak Trucking. She was devoted to her faith and was a longtime parishioner at St John's Catholic Church. She was a three time past president of St. Gerard's Women's Club and had served on the parish council. Helen tirelessly donated her time running the festivals at Moreau High School. She enjoyed reading, cooking, playing golf and spending time with her family. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Donna Spores; grandchildren, Louis Spores, Terry Joaquin and Michael Joaquin; and many cherished extended family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her first husband of 36 years, Louis Joaquin in 1984 and her second husband of 23 years, Manuel Senna in 2012; son, Terry Joaquin and siblings, Mary Colley and Bill Colley.

Visitation will be 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. The vigil service will begin at 7 pm. Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. Helen will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.





