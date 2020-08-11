1/1
Helen Patterson-Crowe
1936 - 2020
Helen Patterson-Crowe
March 5, 1936- August 4, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Helen Jane Patterson-Crowe was born to Homer Patterson and Octavia DeLap in Richmond, Ca.
She graduated from Richmond High School in 1954 and the University of the Pacific in 1958.
She taught at Alhambra High School from 1961 to 1971, and worked for the Mount Diablo Unified School district from 1975-1996.
She enjoyed Traveling, genealogy, teaching and being a Camp Fire Girl counselor
She was a member of the Martinez Council of Camp Fire Girls and the Contra Costa Genealogical Society.
She is survived by her husband Donald Earl Crowe, her son Gary R. Crowe, his wife, Susan L Crowe, her son Jason Crowe and 4 grandchildren their spouses and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on August 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society
2099 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549
925-935-3311




Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
01:00 PM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
Funeral services provided by
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
