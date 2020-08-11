Helen Patterson-CroweMarch 5, 1936- August 4, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAHelen Jane Patterson-Crowe was born to Homer Patterson and Octavia DeLap in Richmond, Ca.She graduated from Richmond High School in 1954 and the University of the Pacific in 1958.She taught at Alhambra High School from 1961 to 1971, and worked for the Mount Diablo Unified School district from 1975-1996.She enjoyed Traveling, genealogy, teaching and being a Camp Fire Girl counselorShe was a member of the Martinez Council of Camp Fire Girls and the Contra Costa Genealogical Society.She is survived by her husband Donald Earl Crowe, her son Gary R. Crowe, his wife, Susan L Crowe, her son Jason Crowe and 4 grandchildren their spouses and 2 great grandchildren.Services will be held on August 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society2099 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549925-935-3311