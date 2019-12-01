Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre cemetery
Hayward, CA
Helen (Bettencourt) Rose


1921 - 2019
Helen (Bettencourt) Rose Obituary
Helen (Bettencourt) Rose
Feb. 16, 1921 - Nov. 14, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Helen lived for many years in Hayward, California and grew up in Manteca, California.
Aunt Helen loved her Chihuahua dogs, Jingles and BoBo and enjoyed many birthday parties especially the Ice cream.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Rose and is survived by her niece Margaret Rose.
The service will be held at the Holy Sepulchre cemetery Hayward, California, in The Holy Spirit Mausoleum on December 4, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Gideon's International Hayward Camp Processing Center PO Box 97251 Washington DC 20090-7251


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019
