Helen Rose Bettencourt
1922 - 2020
October 6, 1922 - August 29, 2020
Resident of Newark, CA
Our beloved mother, Helen Rose Bettencourt, a lifetime resident of Newark, Ca left her earthly life peacefully on August 29, 2020.
She was born in Tulare, CA to John and Esperanza Cordeniz, immigrants of Terceira in the Azore Islands. She is pre-deceased from her husband Leonard L. Bettencourt where they made their life in Newark.
She was one of five siblings pre-deceased by her brothers John, Manuel, Oliver and her sister, Alice Rose.
She is survived by her loving children, Dennis and Rosemarie; son-in-law Michael; grandchildren Katherine, Brian and Michelle along with two great grandchildren, Thea and Aiden.
Helen graduated from Washington High School in Fremont. She married Leonard at Holy Spirit Church in Fremont. During the 1950's they settled into their home in Newark. She was a wonderful homemaker, she worked at Graham Foundry and did administrative work for St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Helen was an active member of the S.E.S council #8 and was on the Bulletin Committee for over 20 years. She was a devoted member of the Holy Ghost committee, Y.L.I, PFSA, Golden Hearts Club and S.P.R.S.I organizations. She was Fraternalist of the year in 1997 and served the Portuguese community with pride, joy and dignity. She treated everyone she came across with great generosity and unconditional love. She attended St. Edwards Catholic Church in Newark her entire life as a devoted parishioner.
Helen enjoyed being with her kids, family and friends for any social gathering that brought everyone together. Her church and her Portuguese heritage were two of her greatest passions. She also enjoyed traveling and was able to enjoy Australia, Canada and the Azores. For her 80th birthday she traveled to Portugal where she was able to experience Fatima. She also saw the Pope in Vatican City, Italy. Her zest for life will be truly missed as she blessed all of us with tremendous love and kindness.
An outdoor mass will be held on September 16, 2020 @ 10:30 at St. Edwards Catholic church with a private graveside at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
