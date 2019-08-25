East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Helen Jimenez
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Helen S. Jimenez


1924 - 2019
Helen S. Jimenez
Helen S. Jimenez
Sept 28, 1924 - Aug 19, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Helen S. Jimenez, passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 94. She attended local schools and worked in Camp Stoneman, Modern Drug, and Enea Dairy. Years later, she got the nickname "Queen of the Mall" for hanging out at the East County Mall with friends. She liked Reno slot machines and playing poker every Saturday with family. Her "special enchiladas" could be eaten hot or cold. She was kind and greatly loved.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Lydia, sons, Tony and Vince. 6 grand and 3 great grandchildren. Her sisters Alice, Josie, & Mary and brother John. Helen is preceded in death by Husband Anthony Sr., parents, Fernando and Marciana Garcia, brothers Ralph & Fred.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9am and funeral service at 10am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal services and burial at Holy Cross in Antioch. Donations to Church of the Good Shepherd.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
