Helen Sommers
May 10, 1935 - Sept. 28, 2019
Albany, CA
Helen passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 84.
Helen G. Balakshin was born on May 10, 1935 in Hollywood, CA and moved to Berkeley with her family in 1938. She attended St. Joseph's grammar school and High School in Berkeley and graduated from the University of CA, Berkeley in 1955 with a degree in Child Development. Helen met the love of her life, Francis "Mick" Sommers, at a school dance in high school. They were married in August of 1955 and proceeded to start a family before moving to Milvia Street in 1962. They became part of the "Milvia Street Gang" enjoying the many activities celebrated by the families living there. Helen was a preschool teacher, business owner and was very creative as a skilled seamstress, flower designer, holiday decorator, and host to countless parties, neighborhood pranks and family fun events. Helen's passion was spending time with her grandchildren, organizing yearly family vacations to their much-loved Mendocino, and researching her family Russian heritage.
Helen is survived by her sister Maria, her son Michael and wife Lori, her daughter Kathleen and husband Pete, her daughter Anne Marie, her nine grandchildren, Karen, Kevin, Demetrius, Miya, Justin, Alyssa, Rachel, Austin, and Kenji and her great grandchildren, Nikko Wolf and Sasha Moon and soon to be, Baby Grange. Helen is preceded in death by her parents George and Anela, her brother George, her husband Mickey, and her son Brian.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life at her memorial service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, at 2005 Berryman Street, Berkeley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019