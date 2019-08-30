East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Helen T. Kato


1930 - 2019
Helen T. Kato Obituary
Helen T. Kato
June 6, 1930 - August 26, 2019
Resident of El Cerrito
Helen was born on June 6, 1930 in Oakland, CA and entered into rest on August 26, 2019 in El Cerrito, CA at the age of 89. She is survived by her twin sister, Anah Sugiyama, and her son, Randy Kato. Helen lived in the Bay Area for all her life, mostly with her husband Masao "Mac" Kato. The exception was the 3 years she was in the Topaz Internment Camp in Utah during WWII.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00 AM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536. Inurnment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019
