Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Vigil
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Felicitas Catholic Church
San Leandro, CA
Helen T. Patrinos


1921 - 2019
Helen T. Patrinos Obituary
Helen T Patrinos
August 16, 1921 – July 27, 2019
San Leandro
Born in Honolulu, HI to Annie Ke-a and Antone Teixeira. Helen worked as a homemaker for over 65 years. She was a member of the Hui Kama'aina of the East Bay and the Catholic Daughters. She loved knitting, crocheting and hula dancing.
Helen is survived by her children Stephen (Kathleen) and Georgina (Randy); grandchildren Athena (Ryan), Lauren Kaleo, Katelyn Nami, and Alexander (Alika); and great grandchildren Serenity and Dustin. She was preceded in death by her husband E. George Patrinos; daughter Christine.
"The most generous woman I know, I love her so much." Mahalo Mom, for the best of everything.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Tues, Aug 6, at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, San Lorenzo; Vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass will be 10:30 AM on Wed, Aug 7, at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, San Leandro. Helen will be laid to rest with her late husband at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
In honor of Helen, please donate to: The Sister Chris Patrinos Scholarship
http://hnu.edu/sister-chris-patrinos-fund


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019
