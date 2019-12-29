|
Helen Walsh
November 26, 1933 ~ November 14, 2019
Walnut Creek
Helen J. Walsh, 85, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep due to heart-related conditions. She was preceded in death by her husband John Reardon, father Edward J. Soshnik, mother Mary E. Soshnik, brothers Bob Soshnik and Rich Soshnik. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Walsh, son Kevin Walsh, granddaughter Annie Walsh and grandson John Walsh. Also survived by sisters Mary McDonald, Janet Rooks, Dory Spence, Kate Meyer, Carol Mullins, by brothers Jim Soshnik, Bill Soshnik and many nieces and nephews.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Helen came from a family of ten children, spending her childhood and early adult years in the St. Paul and Minneapolis area. She moved to California in her early twenties and settled in the Bay Area. Helen loved to entertain all her life; hosting parties, socializing with friends and creating wonderful meals. Due to Helen's talent with food and natural chemistry skills, she worked as a Research & Development Specialist in the food industry; testing, examining and developing food products nationwide. When Helen retired in the late 1990's, she had attained the position of Senior Project Leader.
Helen was passionate about volunteering her whole life: from filling in as a grade school P.E. coach to giving guided walking tours in San Francisco to working at numerous homeless shelters. Helen prized her volunteer work for St. Vincent de Paul Society at Christ the King Church above all others and was an active member in St. Vincent de Paul Society at the time of her passing. She credited her volunteer work as the reason she was healed of her 4th stage breast cancer.
Helen was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to have her in their lives.
Memorial service will be held on Monday January 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with a reception following at the parish hall, 199 Brandon Rd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Christ the King Conference same address as above.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019