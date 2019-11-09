|
|
Helene Maher
January 24, 1941 - October 7, 2019
Alamo
Helene Maher, of Alamo, passed away on October 7, 2019 from complications following a surgery.
Helene was born on January 24, 1941 in Ogden, Utah to C, Howard Gills and Jeanne Gillis. Helene graduated from the University of Washington in 1965 with a Nursing degree. She met her husband, Michael T Maher in Seattle and they were married on February 12, 1966 in Boise, ID. They lived for 11 years in New Jersey where Helene worked as a teacher of nursing at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield and then as a Director of In-service education at All Souls Hospital in Morristown. Helene and Mike had two children, Staci (Maher) Ball and Kevin Maher, both born in New Jersey.
In 1977 Helene and Mike moved to California with their two children and never left. Helene worked as a Nurse for 24 years at John Muir Memorial Health Center in Walnut Creek. In addition to working, Helene was very active in her children's lives, volunteering at their schools, leading Brownies and Girl Scout Troops, and coaching Mustang soccer.
Helene was very active throughout her life, whether it was water skiing, snow skiing, swimming, or running. But when Helene was not working or raising her children, she was most often found on the tennis court. Helene played league tennis for more than 20 years. She was well known and loved at Crow Canyon Country Club. After retirement, Helene and Mike spent summers in McCall, Idaho, a Gillis family place that had captured Helene's heart. During those summers Helene enjoyed hiking, golfing, playing tennis and driving her beloved speedboat around Payette Lake.
Once Helen became a grandmother to her two grandsons (Nathan and Wyatt Ball), she spent hours taking them to parks and museums, watching their sports games, and cooking or gardening with them.
Helene is preceded in death by her Father, Mother, Brother (Charles Howard "Buzz" Gillis), and Son-In-Law (Gordie Ball). She is survived by her husband, daughter, son, sister (Maggie Medlicott) and grandsons.
Helene will be greatly missed by her husband, children, and grandsons.
A Celebration of Helene's life will be on November 15, 2019. The celebration will start with a funeral service at St Joan of Arc in San Ramon, CA at 11am followed by a reception at Crow Canyon Country Club. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the or the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019