Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Scott's Resturant
Jack London Square
Oakland, CA
Hellen Smith Obituary
Hellen Smith
Aug. 18, 1922 - Feb. 24, 2019
Castro Valley
Hellen died in her home peacefully, at the age of 96. Hellen was survived by her brother Rudy Yugo, his wife Betty Yugo; sister Katherine Ramacciotti, her husband Roy Ramacciotti, as well as many nieces and nephews. Service to be held on March 22, 2019, at 11 am. The celebration of life to follow at Scott's Resturant, Jack London Square, Oakland. Please donate to the ASPCA.org in her memory.
Chapel of Chimes 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, 510 654-0123


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019
